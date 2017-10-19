By Johnny Edward:

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Plateau United have beaten Enyimba to the signing of Katsina United ace Chinedu Udechukwu for the new season, Completesportnigeria.com reports.

Enyimba were reportedly close to capturing Udechukwu for the new season, offering the sum of five million Naira for the big striker, but the prospect of featuring in the 2017/2018 CAF Champions League lured the burly forward

to the Jos side

“I have agreed to join Plateau United for the new season,” Udechukwu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Udechukwu scored 11 goals for Katsina United who finished 16th in the NPFL last season .

Meanwhile, Plateau United are also closing in on signing CHAN Eagles stars; Kingsley Eduwo, Chima Akas, Amos Gyang and Raphael Ayagwa.

Plateau United and MFM will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League competition next season.

