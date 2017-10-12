Udeze: Eagles Coaches Should Comb NPFL For Good Left-Back; Use Martins, Emenike As Backups To Ighalo

By Izuchukwu Okosi: Former Nigeria left-back, Ifeanyi Udeze, has called on Super Eagles coach Gernot Rhor and his crew to look inward and discover a good backup for Elderson Echiejile for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Super Eagles left-back Elderson Echiejile has been criticised by a section of Nigerian fans for below par performances in the team’s recent matches.
“I will not single out any left-back to be added to the team because we do not have so many around,” Udeze told Completesportsnigeria.com.
“However, I feel the coaches should monitor the Nigeria Professional Football League and invite the best performing left-back so that he can play in friendlies ahead of the World Cup.
“In spite of all the criticism of Echiejile, experience is vital. He is important to this team, but another quality left-back is necessary. For me, I would say let’s give a home-based player a chance.”
Udeze’s would also bare his mind on the Super Eagles’ top striker position.
“The squad is solid, but I won’t mind to have Obafemi Martins and Emmanuel Emenike back in the team, to support Odion Ighalo who is undoubtedly our best striker at the moment.
“We need these experienced guys at the World Cup. We should have a blend of youth and experience in the team for tge World Cup,” the onetime West Bromwich Albion of England and PAOK of Greece left-back concluded.
COMMENTS
100% supported. Rohr also shouldn’t Fernando Adi.
I mean don’t forget Fernando Adi.
I know that very soon, Complete sports will soon soport a campaign to invite Yakubu, Amokachie and aghahowa back to eagles since they performed well at the 5 sixes in UK with Okocha.
Hahahahahahaha! Well said bro. Imagine in one of their article clamouring for the recall of babatunde and omeruo. Nosa igiebor,godfrey oboabona,paul onobi,egwuekwe,salami,haruna lukmand and even taiye taiwo should be recalled as well