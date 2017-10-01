Willy Udube Quits Rivers United, Takes Charge At Nnewi United

Nnewi United have confirmed the appointment of Willy Udube as the new head coach of the second tier Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Nnewi United, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Udube quit NPFL side Rivers United recently to join Nnewi United. He assisted Technical Manager Stanley Eguma to steer the Pride of Rivers to the CAF Champions League slot and later CAF Confederation Cup where they reached the group phase. Prior to his job at Rivers United, the former former Jasper United (defunct) and Heartland midfieder had coaching stints at Heartland, Abia Warriors and FC Ifeanyiubah.

Udube becomes the fourth coach to handle the newly assembled Anaedo Lions following the departure of Godwin Nnosike and Ademola Agbana.

“Udube has joined us,” Olisa Onuchukwu, General Manager of Nnewi United told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“He joined us from Rivers United. He assumed duties about five days ago.

“It is our hope that Udube, given his experience, will bring something positive to our team,” Onuchukwu, an ex-footballer who had spells at Bochum of Germany amongst other European teams told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Udube will oversee Nnewi United’s remaining six matches in the current season at the club struggle for safety in the NNL Southern Conference table.

