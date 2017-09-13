UEFA Charge Basel Over Crowd Trouble During Man United Clash

Swiss club FC Basel have been charged by UEFA over crowd trouble during their matchday one 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Manchester United won the game 3-0 thanks to goals from Maroune Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

According to bbc.co.uk, UEFA made the charges against Basel on Wednesday, after their fans set off fireworks during Tuesday’s Champions League game at Old Trafford.

Also on Wednesday, Scottish champions Celtic were charged by UEFA after a fan invaded the pitch in the first half and attempted to kick at Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

PSG however won the game 5-0 with Mbappe among the scorers for the visitors.

The cases will be dealt with by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body on 19 October.