UEFA Charge Celtic Over Fan Attack On PSG Star Mbappe

on Tuesday

19 October

Europe’s governing body UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic and charged the Scottish champions following the pitch invasion by a fan during the Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germainnight.The Celtic fan ran on to the pitch and appeared to direct a kick at Paris St-Germain’s 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe late in the first half the match at Celtic Park. The fan was subsequently arrested. PSG won the match 5-0.PSG also face a charge after seats were damaged in the away section.The case will be dealt with by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body on, according to the BBC.