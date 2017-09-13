UEFA Charge Celtic Over Fan Attack On PSG Star Mbappe

0

UEFA Charge Celtic Over Fan Attack On PSG Star Mbappe

Europe’s governing body UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic and charged the Scottish champions following the pitch invasion by a fan during the Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.
The Celtic fan ran on to the pitch and appeared to direct a kick at Paris St-Germain’s 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe late in the first half the match at Celtic Park. The fan was subsequently arrested. PSG won the match 5-0.
PSG also face a charge after seats were damaged in the away section.
The case will be dealt with by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body on 19 October, according to the BBC.

Related posts:

  1. Neymar Talks Up Mbappe PSG Partnership, Insists French Striker Can Still Get Better
  2. Messi, Ronaldo, Buffon Nominated For UEFA Best Player Award
  3. UEFA Name Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe, Buffon, Griezmann In UCL Squad
  4. UEFA Charge Hungary, Portugal, Belgium Over Fan Trouble
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *