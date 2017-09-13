UEFA Charge Celtic Over Fan Attack On PSG Star Mbappe

Europe’s governing body UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic and charged the Scottish champions following the pitch invasion by a fan during the Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.
The Celtic fan ran on to the pitch and appeared to direct a kick at Paris St-Germain’s 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe late in the first half the match at Celtic Park. The fan was subsequently arrested. PSG won the match 5-0.
PSG also face a charge after seats were damaged in the away section.
The case will be dealt with by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body on 19 October, according to the BBC.
