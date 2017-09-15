UEFA Charges Arsenal, FC Cologne Over Crowd Trouble

English Premier League club Arsenal and Bundesliga outfit FC Cologne, have been charged by Europe’s football governing body UEFA following incidents during Thursday’s Europa League match.

According to bbc.com, FC Cologne face four charges, including crowd disturbances and setting off fireworks, while Arsenal face a charge over blocked stairways.

The game was delayed by more than an hour as thousands of FC Cologne fans arrived at Emirates Stadium without tickets.

About 20,000 Cologne fans turned up in London despite the German club being given a ticket allocation of 2,900.

The case is expected to be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 21 September.

Arsenal came from a goal down to beat FC Cologne 3-1 in their Group H 2017/2018 Europa League opener.

Sead Kolasinac, Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin were the scorers for Arsenal. Jhon Cordoba had given Cologne a shock 1-0 lead in the first half.