UEFA President Backs Shortening Transfer Window

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has expressed his support for the shortening of the transfer window and have it closed before the start of the season in the face of controversial moments that characterize the buys and sales of players across Europe.

English Premier League clubs are expected to vote on the proposal on Thursday with 14 clubs required to endorse it before it could be ratified.

“I am aware there are serious discussions around Europe regarding the shortening of the summer transfer window and we are following them closely,” the UEFA president told The Times.

“In my view, it is not good when footballers play for one club when the league starts and another club when the transfer window closes. There is a lot of uncertainty for a long time.

“Therefore I would say that the window might be too long and I would support it being shorter.”

English Premier League managers like Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have in the recent past expressed their reservations at the January transfer window which they hope can be discarded.