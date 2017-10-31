By James Agberebi:

Premier League champions Chelsea were trounced 3-0 by AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Group C on matchday four of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The defeat was Chelsea’s first in the group stage this season after two wins and a draw.

A brace from Stephan El Shaarawy and a strike from Diego Perrotti sealed Roma’s second win in the group stage.

El Shaarawy gave Roma the perfect start when he scored just one minute into the game.

The former AC Milan forward grabbed his second goal of the night making it 2-0 to Roma in the 36th minute.

And in the 63rd minute, Perrotti got on the score sheet to extend Roma’s lead.

The defeat saw Chelsea drop to second on seven points, while Roma go top on eight points.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United made it four wins out of four games following an impressive 2-0 win against Benfica.

The win strengthens United’s quest of qualifying for the round of 16.

An own goal by Benfica 18-year-old goalkeeper Mile Svilar on the stroke of half-time put United 1-0 ahead.

With 12 minutes remaining, Daley Blind converted from the penalty spot to make the game safe for the Red Devils.

United took their points tally to 12, six points ahead of Basel.

Svilar had earlier saved a 15th minute penalty from Anthony Martial to keep the score at 0-0.

Svilar’s penalty save against United makes him the youngest goalkeeper ever at 18 years and 65 days to achieve the feat in a UEFA Champions League match.

Also he became the youngest player to score an own goal in Champions League history.

And at the Parc des Prince, Super Eagles invitee Henry Onyekuru was in action for Anderlecht who were thrashed 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain.

Marco Verratti broke the deadlock in the 30th minute before Neymar scored two minutes into first half added time to make it 2-0.

Then a hat-trick from Layvin Kurzawa in the 53rd, 72nd and 78th minutes completed the rout.

PSG now have 12 points after four straight wins while Anderlecht remain rooted to the bottom with no points after four loses.

In other results, Barcelona were held to a 0-0 away to Olympiacos, Bayern Munich beat Celtic 2-1 away, CSKA defeated home side Basel 2-1, Juventus held Sporting Lisbon 1-1 in Portugal and Atletico were held 1-1 at home by Qarabag.

UCL matchday 4 results:

Man United 2 vs 0 Benfica

AS Roma 3 vs 0 Chelsea

Olympiacos 0 vs 0 Barcelona

PSG 5 vs 0 Anderlecht

Celtic 1 vs 2 Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon 1 vs 1 Juventus

Atletico Madrid 1 vs 1 Qarabag

Basel 1 vs 2 CSKA Moscow

