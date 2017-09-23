By James Agberebi: Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah’s goal drought continues as he featured in Liaoning Hongyun’s 1-0 away loss to Yanbian in the Chinese Super League on

Saturday morning(Nigeriantime), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.Ujah who played the full 90 minutes has now failed to score in his last 10 league goals. His last goal was scored in June.Yanbian’s goal was scored by Ren Cui in the 67th minute which secured the win for the home team.

The defeat saw Liaoning Hongyun dropped to 15th on 17 points in the 16-team Chinese Super League table. He has scored five goals in 22 league appearances so far this season. Read Also : Rohr To Invite Three New Players For Super Eagles Vs Zambia Clash

