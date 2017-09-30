Umar Opens Osmanlispor Goals Account, Echiejile Benched For Sivasspor

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria’s Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medal winner Aminu Umar scored his first league goal of the season for Osmanlispor who thrashed Kasimpasa 3-0 in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

In action for Kasimpasa was Chelsea’s on-loan defender Kenneth Omeruo and former Dolphins forward Emem Eduok who came on in the 46th minute.

The game was Umar’s sixth league appearance so far in the Turkish top flight and also it was Osmanlispor’s first win of the season after five defeats and one draw.

Umar got on the score sheet in the 59th minute to make it 3-0 in favour of Osmanlispor.

Musa Cagiran and Sokol Cikalleshi had earlier scored for Osmanlispor in the 16th and 45th minutes respectively.

Despite the win, Osmanlispor are still rooted to bottom spot in the 18-team league table on four points after seven games.

And in another Turkish first division game, Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiejile, who is expected to feature against Zambia in Uyo on 7 October, was benched for 90 minutes for 10-man Sivasspor who defeated Antalyaspor 3-1

The win means Sivasspor occupy the ninth position on nine points.

