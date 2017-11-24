Umar Stars As Osmanlispor Return To Winning Ways

By James Agberebi:

Rio 2016 Olympic Games bronze medal winner with the U-23 Eagles Aminu Umar bagged an assist in Osmanlispor’s 2-0 home win against Genclerbirligi in the Turkish top flight on Friday.

A brace from Serdar Gurler secured the win for Osmanlispor who halted a run of three straight league games without a win.

Gurler put Osmanlispor 1-0 ahead in the 39th minute after finishing off Umar’s assist.

And in the 79th minute, Gurler scored what proved to be the winner to make sure of the three points for Osmanlispor.

His Nigerian teammate Raheem Lawal was on from the start before he was replaced on 63rd minute.

The game was Umar’s 13th league appearance this season and he has scored two goals.

Despite the win, Osmanlispor are still in the relegation spot in 16th on 11 points in the 18-team league table.

