Unbeaten Heavyweight Parker: Joshua Is Average, Robotic

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has described world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as ‘average’ and ‘robotic’.

Parker is a potential opponent for Joshua, 28, after the Nigerian-born Briton successfully defended his International Boxing Federation(IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) titles against Carlos Takam in Cardiff at the weekend.

Joshua stopped Takam in round 10 via a technical knockout after being pushed all the way by the Cameroonian-born French boxer.

According to The Sun, Parker does not seem too worried about a meeting with Joshua and has been critical of his style.

“I’ve said it many times, I’d love to fight Joshua so I can show what I’ve got,” Parker, 25, who has won all 24 of his professional fights, 18 via knockout, said.

“He’s good – he’s big, strong and learning, but I think he’s just average, he’s robotic.

“The jab he was throwing was very slow. He steps up all the time but I don’t think he looked that impressive. There wasn’t a lot of movement.

“He stood on the spot or tried to chase Takam down and catch him with big shots, but couldn’t knock him out.

“On 12 days’ notice [Takam] was very impressive – imagine if he’d had a full camp?”

Joshua has now won all 20 of his professional fights all of them coming via knockouts.

