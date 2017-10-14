Unbeaten Man United Hold Dominant Liverpool At Anfield

By James Agberebi: Despite dominating most of the game Liverpool could not break down a well organised Manchester United side in a 0-0 draw in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Though clear cut chances were at a premium, Liverpool created a few but could not go past an impressive David De Gea.

The draw means United remain unbeaten after eight league games this season and are temporarily top on the log on 20 points, while Liverpool are sixth on 13 points.

Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum had the first attempt on goal in the sixth minute but his effort from a low cross was well saved by De Gea.

Wijnaldum went close again in the 14th minute only to see his attempted left-foot curler saved by De Gea.

Liverpool continued to probe for the opener and almost got rewarded following Roberto Firmino’s cross which took a slight deflection off a United defender before rolling away to safety.

In the 30th minute, Nemanja Matic struck a well taken shot from the edge of Liverpool’s area which went just wide.

With 10 minutes left De Gea pulled off a superb save from Joel Matip from close range before Mohamed Salah’s follow-up went agonizingly wide.

Salah went close again in the 41st minute but his shot inside the area was held by De Gea.

Romelu Lukaku had United’s first real chance in the 44the minute but his shot was palmed away by Simon Mignolet.

Liverpool continued to press for the opening goal and were close on 47 minutes but once again De Gea gladly collected the ball which bobbled around in his area.

De Gea was called into action again in 53 minutes, saving off Firmino but the Brazilian had been flagged for offside.

In the 67th minute, a low, dangerous cross from Firmino could not get to any Liverpool player and once again De Gea claimed the pass.

Salah went close for Liverpool on 70 minutes but his head could not reach Firmino’s cross at the near post.

Substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sent in a dangerous cross which was cleared away by the United defence late oon.

And in the 90th minute Dejan Lovren met a corner from Oxlade-Chamberlain which went over the bar.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.