Unsworth Blames Everton’s Poor Start For Leicester Defeat

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth has blamed his side for their poor start in Sunday 2-0 loss away to Leicester City in the English Premier League.

First half goals from Jamie Vardy and another from Demarai Gray handed Leicester City their third straight win.

The defeat means Everton remain in the relegation zone and they are still without a win in their last seven games.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Unsworth said: “The second half was much better. We gave them a two-goal start – in the first half we didn’t perform. Our display was much better after the break.

“The best tactics I thought was with a diamond and two strikers. Aaron Lennon did OK in the first half and Kevin Mirallas couldn’t get into the game. I wanted to be brave and positive in the first half.

“I went with the best team to try to win. The first half wasn’t acceptable, but the second half we didn’t get the rewards that our dominance justified.

“Whoever gets the honour of being Everton boss, including me, needs time with this set of players.”

Everton face Olympique Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday in search of their first win knowing that defeat will probably put them out of the competition while they will host Watford next Sunday in the Premier League.

