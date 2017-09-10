Unwanted Premier League History Puts Crystal Palace’s Manager De Boer’s Job In Danger

A 1-0 loss to Burnley on Sunday means Crystal Palace have suffered the worst ever start to a Premier League season.

Chris Wood scored for Burnley to condem Crystal Palace to a fourth staright defeat in as many games. But the Eagles also picked up a piece of unwanted record as they are the first side in Premier League history to have lost their first four games without scoring a goal.

As a matter of fact, according to OptaJoe, the last time any team achieved such infamy was in the 1924/25 season when Preston also lost four without finding the back of the net.

4 – Crystal Palace are the first top-flight team since Preston in 1924/25 to lose their opening four matches without scoring a goal. Flap. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 10, 2017

This result has put early pressure on manager Frank de Boer’s job and bookmakers may stop taking bets on when, not if, he would be axed.

Huddersfield Town, Liverpool, Swansea City and now the Clarets have all beaten Palace without conceding as De Boer – appointed as a replacement for Sam Allardyce in June – struggles badly with his attempted implementation of a Total Football approach at Selhurst Park.

De Boer, sacked after 85 days at Inter last season, now faces a fight to hold on to his job, with no top-flight team having made such a poor start to a campaign since Preston North End 93 years ago.