Uwua Set To Be Appointed New Katsina United Coach

By Adeboye Amosu: Katsina United have opened talks with Godwin Uwua over the club’s vacant managerial position, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Katsina club are in the market for a new coach after their former handler Baldwin Bazuaye recently left the post for Nigeria National League outfit Bendel Insurance, his hometown club.

Completesportsnigeria.com learnt that Katsina United were keen on hiring former Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso, who on Saturday was announced as head coach of another Nigeria Professional Professional League club FC IfeanyiUbah but they have now shifted attention to Uwua.

“Coach Ladan Bosso was our number one target before, but unfortunately for us he decided to join FC IfeanyiUbah,” Nuhu Mamuda Ssaiskawa, Katsina United’s media officer, revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Now, our chairman is in talks with another experienced coach in the person of Mr Godwin Uwua to manage the team next season.

“Discussions have been fruitful so far and we hope to have him in charge of our team in a couple of days.”

Uwua was in charge of Lobi Stars in the early part of last season but he resigned after he was handed a three- week suspension by the club.

The much travelled coach has also handled Enyimba and Akwa United as well as Niger Tornadoes during the club’s stint in the Nigeria National League.

Kastina United barely escaped the drop last season as they finished in the 16th position.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.