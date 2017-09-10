Uzochukwu Scores, Sent Off In Odense Draw; Kayode Plays Sub Role As Girona Lose At Bilbao

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian midfielder Izunna Uzochukwu scored his first ever goal for OB Odense since joining them in 2015 but it was not enough as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Brondby in the Danish top flight on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Uzochukwu gave OB Odense the lead in the seventh minute but was however sent off just three minutes later.

Brondby on numerical advantage got back on level terms in the 57th minute through Jan Kliment.

The game was Uzochukwu’s sixth league appearance for OB Odense so far this season.

OB Odense are now seventh on 10 points in the 14-team Danish league.

In the Spanish La Liga Santander (first division) Olanrewaju Kayode made his third substitute appearance for Girona who lost 2-0 away to Athletic Bilbao.

It was Girona’s first loss of the season after one win and a draw in their first two games of the season.

Kayode was introduced in the 65th minute for Cristian Portu.

The defeat leaves Girona 11th on four points in the league table.

In the Belgian top division, Nigerian duo Moses Simon and Anderson Esiti featured for Gent in their 1-1 home draw against Genk.

Both players were on from the start of the game before Simon was withdrawn in the 74th minute while Esiti saw out the game.

It was Simon and Esiti’s fourth and fifth league games respectively this season for Gent.

And in the Italian Serie A, Joel Obi was on from the start before being replaced just 10 minutes into Torino’s away clash against newly promoted Benevento.

Torino went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to Iago Falque’s 90th minute goal.

Obi’s Nigerian teammate Umar Sadiq was an unused substitute for Torino.

The Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medal winner is yet to make his debut for Torino since joining them from Roma in the summer.