Uzoho Hails Super Eagles ‘Great Comeback’ Against Argentina

By Adeboye Amosu: Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has hailed the team following Tuesday’s impressive comeback win against Argentina, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

The former African champions looked dead and buried in the friendly fixture after the Argentines scored two quick goals through Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero.

They however rallied back to earn a well deserved 4-2 win with Arsenal winger Alexi Iwobi scoring a brace with Kelechi Iheanacho and debutante Brian Idowu getting the other goals.

“Great come back lads. God is the greatest 💪🏾IN CHRIST ALONE#,” Uzoho, 18, wrote on his Twitter handle.

Uzoho, who came into limelight after recently making his debut for Spanish outfit Deportivo La Coruna, was handed his debut in the game.

He replaced Daniel Akpeyi after the break and posted an impressive showing.

