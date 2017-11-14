Uzoho, Idowu Grateful For Super Eagles Chance, Ready For Argentina Test

By Kayode Ogundare:

New Super Eagles invitees Francis Uzoho and Brian Idowu have expressed their gratitude at the opportunity to play for Nigeria and declared their readiness for Tuesday’s friendly international against Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia.

Both players spoke on a programme on Lagos-based Channels Television station monitored by completesportsnigeria.com on Tuesday morning.

Uzoho, who plays with La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna, said he was happy to be in the team and ready to take his chance when presented with the opportunity.

He said: “I want to thank all those who clamoured for my inclusion in the team and the coaches for the confidence they have in me. This is I’m here to learn but I’m also ready to do my best if given the opportunity to do so.”

25-year old Idowu, on the books of Amkar Perm in Russia, is also upbeat about his chances with Nigeria.

“It’s nice to join up with the team and I want to give my best if I get the chance to play. I want to do well for Nigeria and repay the faith they have in me,” he said from the national team’s camp in Krasnodar.

However, the chances of both players making their debut against Argentina will depend on what formation coach gernot Rohr intends to deploy.

Completesportsnigeria.com exclusively reported the manager’s preferred line-up and, without a last-minute change in plans, the duo would be starting from the bench.

Uzoho was a memeber of the U-17 World Cup winning Golden Eaglets squad of 2013 while Idowu who has a Nigerian father and half Russian mother was born and brought up in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.