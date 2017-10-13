Valencia Strike Wins EPL Goal Of The Month For September

Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia has won September’s Premier League Carling Goal of the Month for his brilliant volley strike against Everton at Old Trafford.

The Ecuador star fired an unstoppable volley past Jordan Pickford into the top left corner of the net from Nemanja Matic’s pass on 17 September to open scoring early in United’s 4-0 win.

“I am delighted to receive this award for Carling Goal of the Month and I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me,” Valencia told the Premier League official website on Friday.

“It’s a goal that I am proud of, I just hit it into the back of the net and then heard the crowd erupt at Old Trafford.

“It was a great feeling and it gave us the start we needed against Everton; we came away with three points which ended the day perfectly.”

Valencia, who could not help Ecuador qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup, is expected to be in action when United face fierce rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

