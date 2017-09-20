Valverde: Messi Is Extraordinary, The Most Intelligent Player I Have Seen

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde heaped praises on “extraordinary” Lionel Messi after the Argentinean forward scored four times in their 6-1 mauling of Eibar on Tuesday night.

Messi has netted nine times this season in the La Liga following his goal scoring performances.

“He is the most intelligent player that I have ever seen on a football pitch,” Valverde told a news conference late Tuesday night.

“You don’t know how, but he just appears. He’s extraordinary. There are no words.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho and Denis Suarez were also on the scoresheet in Barca’s comfortable win, which was their sixth straight in all competitions.

Despite the massive win, he had nice words for the defeated side.

“Eibar are a brave team. If you look at the score after the game, it seems we’ve won easily but that wasn’t the case. They often put us in a tight spot.”

