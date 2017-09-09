Van Gaal Blasts Man United Over 2016 Sacking

Former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal has lashed out at the club about the circumstances surrounding his exit from the club in 2016.

Van Gaal saw fired by United in May 2016 after winning the FA Cup but failing to finish high enough in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League.

“The pressure was enormous with my head in the nose and they went behind my back,” Van Gaal is quoted in several English outlets.

“I think it was all orchestrated like a film and it was done very much behind my back right from January.

“I do understand that choice of United getting Mourinho suddenly, Mourinho was out after one and half years of my contract and I knew United wanted him one day.”

The Dutchman revealed how he was sacked by the club’s management.

“They told me about my sacking only after it was leaked out as it was the biggest disappointment of my life. United did not discuss this with me,” Van Gaal added.

“If they had come to me with the Mourinho plan then I could have said okay let’s give it everything for the last six months, complete commitment to each other and the team and then Mourinho can take over.

“They could have saved the last year of my salary by doing that but after what happened, I made them pay every penny.”

Van Gaal was in charge at Old Trafford for two seasons, winning the FA Cup in his final match but since his exit Mourinho has returned the the Champions League through the Europa League, although they could only finish sixth in the Premier League last season.