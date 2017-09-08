Venus Satisfied Despite US Open Semi-Final Ouster

Venus Satisfied Despite Us Open S/Final Ouster

Venus Williams has expressed satisfaction in her performance despite losing to fellow American Sloane Stephens in the semifinal of this year’s US Open on Thursday night.

Venus, 37, lost in three sets 6-1 0-6 7-5 to Stephens, 24, who will now meet another American Madison Keys in the final on Saturday.

Both Stephens and Keys will make their Grand Slam final debuts on Saturday.

And it will be the first time since Serena Williams beat Venus in 2002 that a US Open women’s final has featured two American players.

Despite losing to Stephens, Venus who has won the US Open title twice, stated that she gave her all which was not enough for a final berth.

“For me, it’s about putting myself in the position all the time to get the titles, and that’s exactly what I did,” said Venus.

“That’s all I could do.”