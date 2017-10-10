By Johnny Edward:

Wolfsburg’s Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen could go out on loan in January in search of first team football, Completesportsnigeria.com has reliably gathered.

Osimhen lasted only six minutes in his only appearance this season in the German Bundesliga for Wolfsburg but has been a regular in test games.

A source close to the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup top scorer revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com that Osimhen’s intermediaries are weighing the best option for him ahead of the next transfer window.

“Nobody loves beingon the bench but in his (Victor Osimhen) case he needs to play regularly to improve and stand a chance of fighting for a place in the Super Eagles,” the source told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Victor Osimhen, 19, has been invited to the Super Eagles but was not involved in the World Cup qualifiers. He will hope to get a spot in the squad for the Russia 2018 World Cup which they qualified for on Saturday.

Wolfsburg are 12th in the Bundesliga table with seven points from seven games. The Wolfs will face Bayer Leverkusen this Sunday.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.