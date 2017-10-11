Vidal Retires From Chile National Team After World Cup Failure

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has announced his retirement from international football after Chile failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Vidal, 30, made the announcement on his verified Twitter handle following Chile’s 3-0 away loss to Brazil which ended their hopes of qualifying for Russia.

The Chileans finished level on points with Peru, but trailed on goal difference to end up in sixth place in the final standing.

“Thank you lads, for everything, for all these years together… for teaching me and for showing a country that with effort and work anything is possible in life,” the Vidal wrote in Spanish Twitter which was translated in English.

Vidal has played for Chile’s senior team since 2007, winning 98 caps and scoring 23 goals.

Also Chile’s Argentinean manager Juan Antonio Pizzi announced his resignation from the team after Tuesday’s disappointment.

Vidal who joined Bayern Munich from Juventus, won the 2015 and 2016 Copa America, beating Argentina on penalties in both occasions.

He was also in the Chile squad to the South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cups.

His last major tournament with Chile was at this year’s FIFA Confederation Cup in Russia where they lost 1-0 to Germany in the final.

