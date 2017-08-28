Vincent: D’Tigress Will Get Better Before World Cup In Spain

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Nigeria’s women basketball national team coach Sam Vincent has told Completesportsnigeria.comthat there will be a lot of improvement in the team before the 2018 FIBA World Cup in Spain.

The American feels excited with the title feat of the team at the just concluded 2017 FIBA Africa Women’s Championship in Bamako, Mali and reckons that the World Cup will be a different ball game.

According Vincent, D’Tigress need to improve in some departments and also prepare well for the World Cup.

“It was a good tournament for everybody in the team and Nigeria as a nation. Some games were very difficult, but we are glad to win and qualify for the World Cup,” Vincent tells Completesportsnigeria.com‎

“We need to improve and prepare well for the World Cup. The players are good and also happy with the victory.”

D’Tigress handler also believes that the Nigerian team has the capacity to do well at the women’s basketball World Cup.

He predicts: “The World Cup is far away, at least a year away precisely, but with proper focus and good preparation, Nigeria will do well in the tournament.”