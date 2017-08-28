VOX POP: Uyo Fans Tip Super Eagles To Fly Over Cameroun

By Kayode Ogundare and Ganiyu Yusuf in Uyo:

If wishes were horses, then a lot of Nigerian football fans would ride on the back of Cameroun to victory in Friday’s World Cup Qualifying match between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Completesportsnigeria.com was on the streets of the Akwa Ibom State capital and interacted with several football fans on their expections when Nigeria file out against Cameroun on the 1st of September, 2017.

Not surprisingly, they all gave credit to Nigeria even though some were wary of the threat posed by cameroun who are the reigning African champions.

Moses Ekanem, a sound Engineer said: “Football fans in Uyo are eager to see the game between Nigeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun on Friday. We are very excited that the game is holding here. We pray against a repeat of what happened in the game against South Africa. I predict 3-0 win for Nigeria.”

As for Okoh Victor, a student of Graphics, Nigeria will do well against Cameroun and the final scoreline will be 2-1.

Gideon Daniel, boxer and video editor says: “It is a priviledge for us here in Akwa Ibom to have such a magnificient stadium like this and we will all come out on Friday to cheer the Super Eagles to victory. I predict a 2-1 win for Nigeria.”

Daniel’s 2-1 prediction was supported by Monday Roberts, a Businessman who is confident of Nigeria’s victory. He also promised to be on hand to to cheer the Super Eagles to victory.

Nigeria lead Cameroun by a four point difference after two games and both sides are due to play the reverse fixture on the 5th September, 2017