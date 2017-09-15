By Kayode Ogundare:

Portugal-based goalkeeper Dele Alampasu has wished his national team colleague Ikechukwu Ezenwa good luck when the later leads out the home-based Super Eagles against the Guinean national team in a group B match at the on-going WAFU Cup in Ghana on Saturday.

READ ALSO:

Speaking exclusively to completesportsnigeria.com from his Portuguese base, Alampasu reckons that Ezenwa is in the best form of his career and it is reflecting in his performances so far for the national team both during the World Cup qualifying double-header against Cameroon and so far at the WAFU Cup.

He said: “Ikechukwu is in very good form and I think he should continue to work as hard as he’s been working so that he can maintain his form. I’ve been following his performances so far and I’m very impressed. He’s showing why he’s one of our best goalkeepers and I want to wish him the best of luck when they play against Guinea tomorrow.”

READ ALSO:

The former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper, who deputised for Ezenwa during the last World Cup qualifying games, also expressed the hope that they will not only overcome Guinea but go on to win the competition.

“Nigeria is a big team and we always want tyo win any competition we play in. I trust the guys will give it all their best during the competition and eventually come out victorious.”

Alampasu, who plays for CD Feirense in the Portuguese Primeira Liga is also upbeat about his team’s chances in the five-week old season.

“We have started well and we hope to keep up the tempo. Hopefully at the end of the season we can make the spots for Europe.”

Feirense currently sit in sixth place and are away to 17th place Portimonense on Monday.