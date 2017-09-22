WAFU CUP: Benin Coach Blames Red Card For Defeat To Nigeria

Benin Republic coach Oumar Tchomogo has blamed the dismissal of his players, Marceline Koukpo, for their 1-0 loss to the home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first semi-final of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Koukpo was sent off in the 33rd minute after receiving his second yellow for diving.

Prior to Koukpo’s sending off, Rabiu Ali had given the home-based Eagles the lead in the 11th minute.

Reflecting on his team’s loss, Tchomogo posited that the one-man disadvantage changed the complexion of the game.

“Today (Thursday), Benin played good football,” Tchomogo Benin Football Federation official website.

“I think the red card affected us. The red card tipped the match. We’ll take the games as they are. As I said at the beginning, we did not come to win,” Tchomogo said.

The final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations will be contested between hosts Ghana and bitter rivals Nigeria in Cape Coast on Sunday.

Benin Republic and Niger Republic will square off in the Third-place match in Cape Coast also on Sunday.

