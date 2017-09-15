WAFU Cup: Benin Shock CIV, Go Second Behind Niger In Group B

Benin Republic pulled one of the surprises of the 2017 Union WAFU Cup of Nations with a shock 1-0 win against Cote d’Ivoire in the second game of Group B on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com report’s.

The game which was played in Cape Coast saw Gomez Charbel score Benin Republic’s solitary winner in the 40th minute.

Earlier on Friday, in the first game of Group B, Senegal were also stunned 2-1 by a less fancied Niger Republic team.

The victories for both Niger Republic and Benin Republic means they are both first and second respectively in Group B.

Benin Republic’s next game comes up on Sunday when they face Senegal.

Also on Sunday, Niger Republic will clash with Cote d’Ivoire.

It would be recalled that the home-based Super Eagles knocked Benin Republic out of the race for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) following a 2-1 aggregate scoreline win.