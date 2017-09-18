WAFU Cup: Eneji Voted Best Player In Nigeria’s Win Vs Ghana

By James Agberebi:
Home-based Super Eagles midfielder Peter Eneji was named Nasco Man of the Match in the 2-0 win against hosts Ghana in the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in their last Group A game on Monday.Eneji, who plays for Nigeria Professional Football League champions Plateau United, was outstanding for the home-based Eagles as he provided the assist for the first goal scored by Anthony Okpotu on 52 minutes.
Eneji then made it 2-0 in the 55th minute as he slammed in a left-foot strike off a cross from Chima Akas.
The win saw the home-based Eagles progress into the semi-finals alongside Ghana.
The group’s other teams Guinea and Mali played 1-1 thereby crashing out in the group stage.
COMMENTS
Somebody should please tell Gernot Rohr.. that Chima Akas is a Left back oooooooooo.!….. #EchejileOut.