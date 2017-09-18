WAFU Cup: Eneji Voted Best Player In Nigeria’s Win Vs Ghana

1

WAFU Cup: Eneji Voted Best Player In Nigeria’s Win Vs Ghana

By James Agberebi:
Home-based Super Eagles midfielder Peter Eneji was named Nasco Man of the Match in the 2-0 win against hosts Ghana in the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in their last Group A game on Monday.Eneji, who plays for Nigeria Professional Football League champions Plateau United, was outstanding for the home-based Eagles as he provided the assist for the first goal scored by Anthony Okpotu on 52 minutes.

Eneji then made it 2-0 in the 55th minute as he slammed in a left-foot strike off a cross from Chima Akas.

The win saw the home-based Eagles progress into the semi-finals alongside Ghana.

The group’s other teams Guinea and Mali played 1-1 thereby crashing out in the group stage.

Related posts:

  1. WAFU Cup: Mali Coach Banks On Ghana Win Over Nigeria To Reach Semi-Finals
  2. WAFU Cup: Ezenwa Voted Best Player In Super Eagles Win Vs Sierra Leone
  3. WAFU Cup: Okoro ‎Upbeat Home Eagles Will Edge Ghana In Group A Opener
  4. WAFU Cup: Home-Based Eagles Outclass Hosts Ghana, Advance To Semi-Finals
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • Dave 60 mins

    Somebody should please tell Gernot Rohr.. that Chima Akas is a Left back oooooooooo.!….. #EchejileOut.

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *