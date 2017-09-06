WAFU Cup: Ex-NPFL Hotshot Aneke Tips Okpotu To Shine For Nigeria In Odey’s Absence

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer, Jude Aneke, has backed home-based Super Eagles striker Anthony Okpotu to be in good form at the West Africa Football Union (WAFU Cup) in Ghana, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The home-based Eagles side will face Sierra Leone on Saturday at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina.

The final Eagles squad for the sub regional competition was released on Wednesday by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Aneke who scored 20 league goals for Kaduna United in the 2010/2011 season to set a new goals record at that time after Ahmed Musa’s previous 18 goals haul for Kano Pillars spoke with Completesportsnigeria.com on his expectations from the home-based Super Eagles strike force which also included Kingsley Eduwo (Lobi Stars), Ubong Friday and Gabriel Okechukwu (Akwa United) and Peter Eneji (Plateau United).

“Nigeria is a football nation,so any player who is selected to represent surely will give his best,” Aneke stated.

“The list is okay. As a striker, I like the players who made the team. I would have wanted Stephen Odey to be part of the Eagles, but he has signed for an European club and that’s good for his career.

“The other strikers can do it and I particularly see Lobi Stars’ Tony Okpotu as a striker who will cause Sierra Leone and any other teams at the WAFU Cup all sorts of trouble.”

Ghana, Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Guinea and Guinea Bissau are the other teams that make up Group 1 of the competition along with the Super Eagles.

Group 2 comprises Togo, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Benin, Niger, Ivory Coast and Liberia.

Home Eagles were finalists at the 2011 WAFU Cup which Nigeria hosted. The Eagles were defeated 3-2 by Togo in the final at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.