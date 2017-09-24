WAFU Cup: Ezenwa Named Best Goalkeeper As Ghana Stars Sweep Awards

By Johnny Edward:

Home Eagles of Nigeria captain Ikechukwu Ezenwa was voted the best goalkeeprt of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU Cup) in Ghana despite conceding four goals in the final on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ezenwa kept four clean sheets during the tournament against Sierria Leone, Mali, Ghana and Benin Republic but conceded four goals in the final as Nigeria lost 4-1.

But the Super Eagles goalkeeper was awarded with the Golden Glove for his impressive performances.

Read Also: Ghana Outclass Nigeria To Win WAFU Cup Title

Ghana’s Stephen Sarfo emerged as the top scorer of the tournament. Sarfo scored a brace in the final to take his goal tally to four in the tournament.

Sarfo put Ghana ahead in the 43rd minute of the game with a sensational strike before completing his brace from the spot in the dying minutes of the encounter.

Another Ghanian star, Twum Isaac, was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.