WAFU Cup: Ezenwa Voted Best Player In Super Eagles Win Vs Sierra Leone

By James Agberebi:

Ikechukwu Ezenwa was voted Nasco Man of the Match in the home-based Super Eagles’ 2-0 win against Sierra Leone in their knockout fixture of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup in Cape Coast, Ghana on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Two late goals from Rangers’ Osas Okoro and Peter Eneji of Plateau United in the 83rd and 87th minutes respectively secured the win for the home-based Eagles.

Prior to Okoro and Eneji’s goals, Ezenwa who is skipper of the coach Salisu Yusuf-led side, made a series of saves. The saves were especially in the first half to deny the Sierra Leonians from taking the lead.

The win means the home-based Eagles will now face Ghana, Guinea and Mali in Group 1 of the WAFU Cup.

Their first group game will be against hosts Ghana on Thursday.

Ezenwa was instrumental for the Super Eagles during their double header Group B 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia qualifiers against Cameroon last week.