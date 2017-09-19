WAFU Cup: Ghana Coach Labels Loss To Eagles ‘A Bad Day In Office’

Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu described his team’s 2-0 loss to rivals Nigeria in their 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations final Group A match on Monday as ‘a bad day in the office’.

Two second half goals from Anthony Okpotu and Peter Eneji, sealed qualification into the semi-finals of the 2017 WAFU Cup for the home-based Super Eagles.

The win saw the Nigerian team finish second and qualified for the semi-finals along with Ghana who had already booked passage into the last four after bagging two wins in their first two games against Guinea and Mali.

Reflecting on Ghana’s loss to Nigeria, Konadu admitted that his side was second best throughout the encounter.

“I think the game against Nigeria was a difficult one, but all the same I have to congratulate the boys for what they did even though we lost game, they played through a lot of difficulties,” Konadu told Wafucup.com.

“We have to congratulate Nigeria, they took their chances and played very well. It was a day, nothing really worked for us.

“We will go back, rest well and recover for Thursday and the semifinal.”

Ghana will face the second placed team in Group B on Thursday in the first semi-final at the Cape Coast Stadium, while the home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the winner of Group A also on Thursday.