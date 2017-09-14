WAFU Cup: Ghana Overcome Guinea, Go Top Of Nigeria Group

Hosts of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations Ghana defeated Guinea 2-0 in their first game in Group A in Cape Coast on Thursday.

Goals from Stephen Sarfo and substitute Kwame Kizito secured the first win of the group for Ghana.

After a goalless first half, Ghana eventually broke the deadlock through Sarfo in the 48th minute.

And in the 77th minute, Kizito made sure of the three points by making it 2-0.

With the win, Ghana top Group A, which also contains Nigeria and Mali, on three points, while Guinea are bottom.

Ghana’s next game comes up on Saturday, September 16 in Cape Coast against Mali, while Guinea will face Nigeria.

The group’s first game played earlier on Thursday saw Nigeria and Mali play 0-0 draw.