WAFU Cup: Guinea Edge Guinea-Bissau, Cruise Into Group Phase

By James Agberebi:

Guinea avoided an upset as they came from a goal down to beat Guinea-Bissau 2-1 in the second game of matchday two of the knockout fixture in the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Nations Cup in Cape Coast, Ghana on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Guinea-Bissau took a surprise lead through Gilson Correia in the 15th minute.

Guinea fought back and were rewarded in the 32nd minute thanks to Keita Sekou who converted from the penalty spot.

And in the 41st minute, Abdoulaye Camara scored what proved to be the winner for Guinea to end the game 2-1.

With Guinea’s victory, they become the fourth team to progress into the group stage after Ghana, Senegal and Niger Republic had earlier advanced.

Meanwhile, two games will hold on Monday on matchday three of the knockout fixtures of the WAFU Cup.

The first game on Monday will see Mali square off against Mauritania. While later in the day, the home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Sierra Leone for a place in the group stage.