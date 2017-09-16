WAFU Cup: Home-Based Eagles Fire Blanks Again In Guinea Draw

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles recorded their second scoreless stalemate in Group A of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Nations Cup as they played 0-0 against Guinea on Saturday.

Following their 0-0 draw against Mali in their first group game in Thursday, the home-based Eagles went all out for the win but could not break down a resolute Guinean side who lost 2-0 to Ghana in their first game.

The draw takes the home-based Eagles’ point to two, while Guinea earned their first point of the tournament.

Nigeria must now beat hosts Ghana in their final group game on Monday to guarantee progress, while Guinea will face Mali.

The home-based Eagles had the game’s first chance in the first minute but Kingsley Eduwo’s intended pass to Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer Anthony Okpotu was cleared away.

Three minutes later Guinea responded with their own attack and were close only for Camara Naby’s bicycle kick failing to beat goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye.

In the 19th minute, Guinea went close again through Camara Seydouba whose shot went agonisingly wide.

Okpotu had a chance in the 21st minute to give Nigeria the lead but his goal-bound shot was blocked away.

Ajiboye was called to action in the 27th minute and did well enough to stop Camara Sory’s low shot from going in.

In the 37th minute Okpotu should have opened the scoring after meeting Eduwo’s cross which went inches off the post.

With one minute left Eduwo had a very good chance after he was played through in goal but his attempted chip failed to beat the Guinean keeper.

One minute into the second half, Eduwo was presented with a golden chance but headed wide from four yards.

The home-based Eagles went close again on 52 minutes but were denied by Guinea keeper Sylla Abdoulaye who tipped a goal bound header away.

In the 72nd minute, the home-based Eagles were awarded a free-kick in a good area but Osas Okoro’s effort which went over the defensive wall was well saved by the Guinean keeper.

Guinea had a very good opportunity as a chance fell invitingly for Mohammed Ndiaye only for him to fire over the bar.

And with seven minutes left the home-based Eagles launched an attack but Guinea keeper quickly came off his line to clear the danger.