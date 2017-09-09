WAFU Cup: Home Eagles To Depart For Ghana On Sunday Without Rohr

By James Agberebi:

The home-based Super Eagles will depart for Ghana on Sunday for the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

This was revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com by Super Eagles media officer Toyin Ibitoye.

Ibitoye also informed Completesportsnigeria.com that Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr will not be traveling with the team to Ghana while also confirming that the Salisu Yusuf-led team will face Sierra Leone in the knockout fixture on Monday.

A win for the Eagles will see them qualify for the group stage proper.

The competition, which officially kicks off today (Saturday) and ends September 24, will have hosts Ghana take on Gambia in the first game, while the second game on Saturday is between Senegal and Liberia.

Other fixtures include Burkina Faso vs Niger Republic, Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau on Sunday, Mali vs Mauritania on Monday, while on Tuesday, Cote d’Ivoire vs Togo and Benin Republic vs Cape Verde.

Eight teams from the 16 involved in the knockout fixtures will advance into the group stage (Groups A and B) where they will be split into four in each of the groups.

The group winners and runners-up will qualify for the semifinals.