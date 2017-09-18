WAFU Cup: Mali Coach Bank On Ghana Win Over Nigeria To Reach Semi-Finals

Mali coach, Nouhoum Diane, says he is banking on the hosts of the 2017 Union WAFU Cup of Nations, Ghana, to do them a favour by defeating Nigeria in their last Group A game on Monday in order for them to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

The Malians are on one point and must beat Guinea in their last Group A and also hope that the home-based Super Eagles, currently on two points, lose to Ghana who are already in the last four.

Speaking ahead of today’s (Monday) Group A matchday-3 games, Diane says all hope is not lost for Mali.

“We came into this competition with a mission to go into the final, but things have not been smooth,” Diane told Wafucup.com.

“But we are still in the competition. Not all is lost.

“We will try our best and make sure we win our next match.

“While Ghana is playing against Nigeria, we are expecting Ghana to beat them so we can qualify.”