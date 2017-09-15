WAFU Cup: Mali Coach Blames Poor Finishing For Draw Vs Nigeria

By James Agberebi:

Mali coach Nouhoumb Diane has claimed that his team’s profligacy in front of goal prevented them from a comfortable win against the home-based Super Eagles in Thursday’s 0-0 draw in Group A West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Nations Cup opener.

Mali had the best chances especially through striker Moussa Kone who was denied by home-based Eagles keeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Despite the disappointing draw, Diane says he is however delighted that his side earned a point from the game.

“We came in with the mentality of winning the match,” Diane told wafucup.com.

“You saw the chances we created in the first half and also in the second. We could have won by five goals but we couldn’t score.

“It was a very difficult game but we managed to earn a draw and we are okay with that.”

Mali’s next game is on Saturday against hosts Ghana, while Guinea will take on the home-based Eagles also on Saturday.