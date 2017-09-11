WAFU Cup: Mali Ease Past Mauritania, Nigeria Set For Sierra Leone

By James Agberebi:

Mali defeated Mauritania 3-1 in the first game of matchday three knockout fixtures of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Nations Cup in Cape Coast, Ghana on Tuesday.

The win means Mali have qualified for the group stage of the WAFU Cup.

Mali took the lead in the 29th minute but were pegged back following Samba Chiekh’s equaliser for Mauritania in the 36th minute.

But a brace from Moussa Kone in the 88th and 91st minutes ensured Mali joined Ghana, Senegal, Niger Republic and Guinea in the group stage.

The second game of matchday three will see the home-based Super Eagles take on Sierra Leone.