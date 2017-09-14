WAFU Cup: Mali’s Samake Named MVP In Group A Opener Vs Nigeria

Lassana Samake (shirt number 14 in photo above) has been named the man of the match in Mali’s 0-0 draw with Nigeria’s home-based Eagles at 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations holding in Ghana, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Samake, according to organisers, was outstanding in the evenly and fairly contested battle between the two West African football powerhouses on Thursday at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina.

A Tweet on the official handle of the WAFU which reads: “MAN OF THE MATCH – LASSANA SAMAKE (Mali) has been named the @nascoghana MOTM in Mali’s 0-0 draw with Nigeria. #WAFU2017 #FoxSportsWAFU.”

Nigeria’s Home Eagles will take on Guinea in their next game on Saturday while Mali will face hosts Ghana.