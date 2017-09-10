WAFU Cup: Niger Stun Burkina Faso To Advance Into Group Stage

By James Agberebi:

Niger Republic defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 in one of the knockout fixtures of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Nations Cup in Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Boubacar Soumana gave Niger Republic the lead in the 34th minute but Dah Sansan equalised for Burkina Faso in the 59th minute.

But in the 71st minute, Garba Idrissa scored the winner to give Niger Republic the shock win.

Niger Republic have now joined hosts Ghana and Senegal in the group stage proper while Burkina Faso are out.

The other game of the day, (Sunday) will see Guinea take on Guinea-Bissau also at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The home-based Super Eagles will be in action on Monday when they will face Sierra Leone.