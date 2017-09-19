WAFU Cup: Nigeria To Face Benin In Semi-Finals; Ghana Battle Niger

Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles will face familiar foes Benin Republic in the semi-final of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in Ghana on Thursday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The pairing was confirmed following Benin Republic’s 2-1 win against Niger Republic in the final game in Group B on Tuesday which saw them top the group on six points.

Despite the defeat to Benin, Niger still qualified as second in Group B on four points and will take on hosts Ghana in the other semi-final also on Thursday.

In Group B’s other game, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal both played out a 0-0 draw hence crashing out.

The home-based Eagles eliminated Benin 2-1 on aggregate in the qualifiers for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

The first leg in Cotonou ended 1-0 in favour of Benin before the home-based Eagles triumphed 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Kano to qualify for the CHAN 2018 in Kenya.

