WAFU Cup: Okoro ‎Upbeat Home Eagles Will Edge Ghana In Group A Opener

Home-based Super Eagles wing-back Osas Okoro is looking forward to the West African derby against Ghana in their Thursday’s Group A opener at the ongoing West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations tournament in Ghana, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Okoro scored a brilliant free-kick for the Home-based Super Eagles in their 2-0 win over Sierra Leone in Monday’s First Round match. He hopes his side’s winning run continues against the host nation Ghana.

“Our First Round victory over Sierra Leone was a tough game, but we grinded out the result which has set us up against Ghana,” Okoro told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“We will be ready for them (Ghana) and we know the pride and history that comes with such game, so we are ready.”

The Rangers International defender was also pleased with the new players in the squad for the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

Anthony Okpotu and Okechukwu Azubuike were the two forwards brought in as replacements for Stephen Odey and Al hassan Ibrahim who recently joined the legion of Nigerian players playing in Europe.

“They did well particularly, Okechukwu Azubuike who came on and turned the game around with his pace.”