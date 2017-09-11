WAFU Cup: Okoro, Peter Fire Nigeria Past S/Leone Into Group Stages

By James Agberebi:

The home-based Super Eagles edged Sierra Leone in a hard-fought 2-0 win in their knockout fixture of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup in Cape Coast, Ghana on Monday night, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Two late goals from Rangers’ Osas Okoro and substitute Moses Peter of Plateau United sealed the win for Nigeria.

In a keenly contested game, the home-based Eagles eventually broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute through Okoro who bent a lovely free-kick over the Sierra Leonian defensive wall to make it 1-0.

And in the 87th minute, Peter drilled home his effort off the the post to double Nigeria’s lead.

The win means Nigeria have now qualified for the group stage proper of the WAFU Cup where they will face hosts Ghana, Mali and Guinea in Group A.

Their first game of the group is against Ghana on Thursday.

The last set of knockout fixtures comes up on Tuesday with Cote d ‘Ivoire facing Togo while Cape Verde and Benin Republic will square off.