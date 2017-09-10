WAFU Cup: Sierra Leone Coach Banks On ‘Good Preparation’ To Beat Nigeria

By James Agberebi :

Sierra Leone home-based coach Abubakarr Kamara says is team battle ready to face Nigeria in their knockout fixture of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Nations Cup in Ghana, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Kamara made this known in a short 42 seconds video published on Fox Sport Africa Twitter handle.

On Monday, the home-based Super Eagles will face Sierra Leone in the knockout round of the WAFU Nations Cup in Cape Coast.

And looking forward to Monday’s clash, Kamara expressed his confidence that the Sierra Leonean team is prepared to go toe-to-toe with Nigeria.

“Football is all about preparation and we have done our homework and we are ready to face the Nigerians,” Kamara said.

“Insha Allah we will go as far as we can.”

Meanwhile, the home-based Super Eagles are expected to depart Nigeria today (Sunday) for Ghana for the WAFU Cup.

Hosts Ghana kicked off the competition on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Gambia.

The second game of the tournament also played on Saturday saw Senegal edge Liberia 5-4 on penalties after 90 minutes of football ended 0-0.

Both Ghana and Senegal have qualified for the group stage of the WAFU Nations Cup.

In today’s (Sunday) fixtures, Burkina Faso will face Niger while Guinea and Guinea-Bissau will do battle.