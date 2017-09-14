Head coach of the home-based Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf, is confident that his team will qualify for the semifinals of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations tournament despite the 0-0 draw his team recorded in its first Group 1 game of the sub regional tournament on Thursday evening, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

A Rabiu Ali’s first half goal was controversially ruled out for an offside albeit the Eagles had some decent chances which were not converted.

“Hopefully we’ll survive from the group. Its only the first game, and everybody will play the first game.

“Ghana and Guinea will play now (later in the evening) and we dont know what will happen. We have to wait and see which of the teams will win. We hope we can qualify for the semifinals,” the former Kano Pillars coach said during his post match reaction.

The home-based Eagles’ next game in the 2017 WAFU Cup on Thursday against Guinea. They will then face hosts Ghana on Monday.