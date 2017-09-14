[Watch] 20,000 Cologne Fans Invade London For Europa League Game Against Arsenal

If fans truly wins games, then Arsenal may be in trouble for Thursday night’s Europa League game as around 20,000 fans of German club Cologne are said to be in London for their game against the Gunners.

Arsenal fans may not be relishing Europa League competition, but Cologne’s supporters are certainly enjoying their return to continental football after a 25-year absence as they turned out in force in the English capital.

As many as 20-thousand German football fans have brought parts of the West End in London to a standstill. pic.twitter.com/ZvhGhymfuw — LBC (@LBC) September 14, 2017

The Bundesliga side last featured in Europe in the 1992-93 UEFA Cup and the travelling hoards are clearly determined to make the most of Thursday’s visit to the Emirates Stadium.

Though only 3,000 tickets have been made available to Cologne, approximately 20,000 supporters are said to have arrived in the city for the game.

And they brought central London to a standstill as they marched down Oxford Street. Imagine the celebrations if Cologne pull of a shock victory.